Wrecked and abandoned cars still create aesthetic and financial problems across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not hard to find wrecked and abandoned cars on interstates, city streets and parking lots all across Louisville.
Hiluf Kassye knows all too well. Two cars involved in a crash are blowing part of the parking lot of his business, Goose Liquor, on Seventh Street in the Algonquin neighborhood.
"I don't know exactly the date, but [it's been] more than three weeks," Kassye said. "The other car, they take the next day, but this car, it has been almost three weeks."
Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said part of the problem is a lack of space at the city's tow lot, but she believes finding indoor storage facilities could provide the extra space needed.
"We're seeing more and more of those throughout the alleys and streets around Jefferson County, and it's a very serious issue for a whole lot of reasons," Sexton Smith said "This is done in other communities, and we have identified some properties that would work. The challenge is getting council members to agree to allow these facilities in their districts to be used."
Sexton Smith said the other problem could be financial.
"Some folks are having to choose between paying their rent, buying supplies for their children at school or putting food on the table," she said. "Are you going to do that? Or are you going to get that car out of the impound lot?"
Kassye has reached out to the city, but that led to more frustration.
"They told me to take the tag and tow somewhere else," he said.
Sexton Smith said if you have a wrecked or abandoned vehicle on your property, you can report the problem to Metro Council.
