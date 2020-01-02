LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) — Demolition is coming along at the former site of America's Best Inn and Suites in Clarksville, Indiana.
Crews worked Thursday morning to tear down the structures, adding to a massive pile of debris.
The town bought the motel and adjacent properties for nearly $5 million in July.
The closing forced about 100 people to leave.
The Clarksville Town Council plans to lease the property to a developer to build a sports complex with volleyball and basketball courts.
Construction on the new complex is scheduled to start by spring.
