LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) — Demolition is coming along at the former site of America's Best Inn and Suites in Clarksville, Indiana.

Crews worked Thursday morning to tear down the structures, adding to a massive pile of debris.

The town bought the motel and adjacent properties for nearly $5 million in July.

The closing forced about 100 people to leave.

The Clarksville Town Council plans to lease the property to a developer to build a sports complex with volleyball and basketball courts.

Construction on the new complex is scheduled to start by spring.

