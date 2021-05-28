LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Professional wrestling fans take notice: the WWE is scheduled to return to the KFC Yum! Center late July.
The WWE Live Supershow comes to town on Sunday, July 25, at 7 p.m.
Fans can see their favorite RAW and SmackDown Superstars live in Louisville, which is among the stops on the company's 21-city tour.
Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, at the KFC Yum! Center box office and ticketmaster.com.
