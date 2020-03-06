LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WWE Monday Night RAW is coming back to Louisville.
For the first time in 10 years, the KFC Yum! Center will host the show live on Monday, May 18. The matchups include Drew McIntyre challenging Randy Orton. Also, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, The Street Profits, The Kabuki Warriors, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, Andrade, AJ Styles and Kevin Owens will be on the schedule, according to a news release Friday.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 13 on Ticketmaster.com and at the KFC Yum! Center box office.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.