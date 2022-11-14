LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WWE Monday Night Raw is happening tonight at the KFC Yum Center.
Wrestling fans will get to see superstars like Johnny Gargano, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley, and Seth "Freakin" Rollin. Women's Champion Bianca Belair will also be at the show.
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano joined WDRB in the Morning for a preview of what fans can expect.
"I've been going to events since I was 8 years old," Gargano said. These things are unlike anything like you have ever seen before. The atmosphere, the electricity, the excitement -- it's absolutely must-see. And if you have never been to one before, you've got to go check it out."
The event starts at 7:30. Tickets start at $20 and are available at Ticketmaster.
WWE Monday Night RAW returned to Louisville after a 10-year absence in 2020.
