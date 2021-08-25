LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 77 years, a World War II solider from McKee, Kentucky, is now accounted for.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Tuesday that U.S Army Pfc. Berton J. McQueen who was killed during WW II was accounted for July 9.
McQueen was 20 years old at the time and was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division. In August 1944, his unit landed on the southern coast of France as part of Operation DRAGOON. After securing the coastal ports, the 36th ID drove north, meeting with the D-Day invasion force turning toward Germany.
McQueen was mortally wounded by German artillery shrapnel and taken to an aid station where he died Nov. 23 after 1st Battalion had been forced to abandon Clefcy, a town in the Alsace region.
McQueen's body wasn't found when the German troops withdrew from the area several days later.
The American Graves Registration Command was tasked with recovering the remains of fallen service members in the European Theater following the war. In April 1946, remains later designated X-6093 St. Avold were recovered from where they had been buried in a garden in Clefcy.
After historical and scientific research, DPAA officials concluded X-6093 were strongly associated with McQueen. His remains were exhumed in June 2019 and taken to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for further analysis.
DPAA scientists used dental and anthropological analysis to identity the remains. McQueen will be buried Sept. 18 in McKee.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.