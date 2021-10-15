LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)--Weighing in at 136 pounds, standing at 5 foot 10, he is Vincent Gramarossa, the unofficial boxing coach at the Norton Commons YMCA.
"The man has balance, stamina," said his student Karen Whorrell.
"He is vibrant. He is full of energy," another student, Kim Summers added.
"One girl said, 'would you teach me how to do that?'" Gramarossa explained.
Once they started, others followed. Gramarossa is eager to share the skills his father taught him growing up. It's the other things about him that you have to peel away like an onion.
"Vinnie is a very private person," Whorrell said.
"Everyone is always surprised when you tell them that Vinnie will be 94 at the end of this month," student Joe Vicars said.
Some of those years filled with the heartbreak that came with World War II. The memories of battlefield bloodshed are still haunting all these years later.
"A buddy of mine stuck his head up, and he got it right here,"Gramarossa said, as he pointed to his forehead. "He was gone. I feel it sometimes."
Boxing gives him a release.
"If I'm working out, and I'm feeling funny, I come up and I hit it, boom, boom, boom, as much as I can, and then I'm relieved," Gramarossa explained.
The workout and the coach have proven to be what others needed too, like military mom, Whorrell and 81-year-old boxer, Vicars.
"He came into my life right as my son got shipped out to Afghanistan," Summers said. "I can't tell you the number of mornings that coming up here and punching that bag with Vinnie really helped me."
"It's always good to see someone older than you still healthy and doing the kind of thing you like to do," said Vicars.
Gramarossa isn't paid by any of his students or the YMCA.
"I don't want any pay, I want to do it from my heart for these people, he said. "I enjoy it. I feel like I'm doing something for them.
Age may be everyone's toughest competitor, but the boxer and veteran is giving it quite the fight.
"I want to be like that," said Summers.
"He's an inspiration," added Whorrell.
