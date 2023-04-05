LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The basketball courts at Wyandotte Park are open and still being used but they're also scarred in parts with tire marks and vandalism.
Images taken Wednesday at the park show tire marks on the basketball courts, graffiti on the side of a brick building at the park and muddy tire tracks in grassy areas.
One neighbor said he's seen cars driving on the courts and is concerned for the safety of people walking along the paths and the kids at the playground.
Louisville Parks and Recreation said it's "aware" of the vandalism.
"We encourage the public to report any vandalism to public parks to LMPD by calling 574-LMPD - if you see something, say something," the parks department said in a written statement Wednesday.
The basketball courts at Wyandotte Park received major surface upgrades in the summer of 2017, made possible thanks to a donation from Louisville-native Bryson Tiller and Nike. At the time, officials with the Louisville Metro Parks Department said the new, one-of-a-kind facility was a positive step toward keeping kids busy and out of trouble in the summer.
Before the latest tire marks, Wyandotte Park was previously vandalized in 2021. At that time, arson investigators were looking into a fire that destroyed playground equipment. It's not the only metro park to experience issues like that. A mural honoring Breonna Taylor was vandalized at Lannan Park two separate times.
In late January of this year, Mayor Craig Greenberg and the Parks Alliance of Louisville announced a 15-year plan to restore equality within the city's park system. It's called the Parks For All Action Plan and focuses on ending the underfunding of the Louisville Metro Parks System.
Earlier this week, Greenberg said he plans to include park investments in his upcoming budget proposal, which will be presented to Metro Council on April 27.
"We're going to propose more investments into parks, into expanding hours into community centers so that young adults and youth in our community have more things to do to keep them engaged, to keep them learning, to learn new opportunities that are out there," Greenberg said. "We want every child to have an opportunity to succeed in life, regardless of their circumstances. And so we are going to be investing in a lot throughout our entire community."
There are more than 100 metro parks throughout the city. The most recent to be developed is Albert Jones Park in the California neighborhood. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in March. Construction of the lawn, near 23rd Street, is expected to be completed this summer.
"We have some of the best parks in the United States and my administration is committed to making them even better," Greenberg said in a written statement Wednesday. "Investing in our parks improves health outcomes and increases safety in our neighborhoods. We look forward to continued investments in parks in the upcoming budget."
Metro Government has signed a contract with a consultant to assist in a nationwide search for a permanent parks director. The city said, as of now, there is an interim position filled. But it's looking for a permanent director to lead the department.
