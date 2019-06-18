LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged in a Louisville murder had an outburst in front of a judge.
"I'm innocent. Y'all got the wrong man. I'm the fall guy. I'm innocent," is what 35-year-old Randall Trice said during his court appearance Tuesday morning. He made the statement while his attorney was speaking.
The judge entered a not guilty plea for Trice, who was arrested Monday morning, and charged with killing 20-year-old James Mansfield.
Police found Mansfield's body in front of a home on Bethune Court in the Newburg area on June 10. Investigators say they believe Mansfield was killed at another location.
Police say witnesses helped them identify Trice, who also has a fugitive warrant out of Clark County.
Trice is being held on a $500,000 full cash bond. He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim's family.
