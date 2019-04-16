Yang Kee Noodle Oxmoor Center location

Yang Kee Noodle closed its Oxmoor Center location on April 16, 2019. The restaurant opened in 2003. (Dalton Godbey, WDRB)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yang Kee Noodle permanently closed its Oxmoor Center location on Tuesday, ending the restaurant's 16-year run.

Dan Huckstein, operating partner for the Louisville-based Asian stir fry concept, said in a brief phone interview Tuesday that the restaurant's owners decided not to sign another lease with the mall.    

"We just have seen the mall traffic continue to decline and just didn't feel comfortable signing a longer lease knowing that the traffic in shopping malls in general has continued to decline," Huckstein said.

The Oxmoor closure comes two months after Yang Kee Noodle closed its Highlands location.

The only remaining Yang Kee Noodle, in Middletown, is "going strong," Huckstein said, and many workers from the Oxmoor store will be offered jobs there.

Huckstein said the partners hope to eventually reopen the Oxmoor store in a different location.

