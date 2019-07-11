LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ready to get your yard waste out of the way? You're going to have to wait a few days.
Yard waste collection throughout Jefferson County's Urban Services District, which is the former Louisville city limits, within District 26, has been delayed, according to the district's Councilman Brent Ackerson.
In an email sent to Louisville Metro Council, the Department of Solid Waste Management said collection will be "an estimated 3-4 days behind schedule" due to "equipment issues."
The department advises you to set out your yard waste as usual and "leave it curbside until it is picked up," which may be several days.
