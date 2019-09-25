LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The release of the transcript of a controversial phone call between President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine has prompted strong reactions from Kentuckians on Capitol Hill.
Not surprisingly, the responses fall along party lines.
Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth said the transcript will inevitably lead to impeachment, while Republican Sen. Rand Paul said it clears the Trump of wrongdoing.
“I don't see anything in this conversation that makes me worried at all that anything was done that was inappropriate,” Paul said.
Paul said he is convinced Trump did not try to pressure Ukraine's leader into digging up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
“As I read it, I was kind of underwhelmed by the whole thing,” Paul said.
Paul said the transcript in no way links Ukraine's cooperation with the release of foreign aid.
“You read through this, and you're not really saying, ‘Oh my!’ You read this and say, ‘Well, he's asked them to investigate something,’” Paul said. “He didn't tell them that he wouldn't get aid. He didn't force them. He didn't coerce them.”
But Yarmuth reads it differently. He called the transcript a "smoking gun."
“He clearly was using the power of his office to leverage another government for partisan political purposes, and that's a crime," Yarmuth said. "It's an abuse of his power as president."
Yarmuth said the transcript adds fuel to the fire of impeachment.
“There will definitely be at least one article of impeachment that will be able to pass the Judiciary Committee and will come to the floor,” Yarmuth said. “I think it's pretty clear that it will have a majority of the House of Representatives.”
But Paul is concerned the impeachment probe is just adding to the already toxic environment in Washington.
“I just hope this doesn't descend into each side's going to impeach the other side's president every time we get a new president," Paul said. "And I think that will lead to a really bad result for the country."
Paul worries the release of the transcript will chill future conversations between presidents and other world leaders.
But Yarmuth believes it is more important that presidents be held accountable.
