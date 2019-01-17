LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second honor in as many days for Louisville legend Muhammad Ali is in the works, thanks to Congressman John Yarmuth.
On Thursday, Yarmuth (KY-03) introduced the Muhammad Ali Legacy Act and the Muhammad Ali Commemorative Coin Act.
The two-bill package would establish a federal grant program to promote Ali's core values throughout the world.
It would also create a commemorative coin to honor his life and legacy.
The bill calls for $5 million a year for the grant program.
Yarmuth's announcement comes one day after officials voted to change the name of the city's airport to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Ali would have been 77 years old on Jan. 17.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.