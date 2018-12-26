SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As he pumped gas Wednesday in Shelbyville, the last thing on Bill Baskett's mind was the ongoing government shutdown.
"Look at the gas pump right now," he said confidently. "These prices have held steady."
As a result, Baskett hopes President Trump doesn't give an inch, even if it means a prolonged shutdown, as he fights Democrats for the funding necessary to build a border wall.
"We've had government shutdowns through a number of other administrations prior to this point," Baskett said. "Nothing came of it. It was no harm, no foul."
Congressman John Yarmuth (D-KY) begs to differ.
"There are many many local residents affected by this," he said. "This is not the way the government should work. We should be able to resolve differences like this without shutting down the government and impacting people's lives in a very, very negative way."
Some Kentuckiana National Parks have already closed up shop. Other federal offices that have workers in the area have too, including the U.S. Census Bureau National Processing Center in Jeffersonville.
"There are almost 1,000 employees there," Yarmuth said.
At USDA Kentucky Farm Service Agency's 64 offices across the state, a third of workers, including those who secure loans for farmers, have already been furloughed.
"Obviously, we consider the work that we do very necessary and crucial, and I think producers would agree, so there's never a good time for this to happen," said Brian Lacefield, the state executive director.
Lacefield is asking farmers who reap benefits from the agency to take advantage of some time-sensitive programs, like the Market Facilitation Program, before the rest of his workers are furloughed after close of business on Friday.
Yarmuth said he apologizes to those workers, some of whom live paycheck-to-paycheck.
"There is a human cost to this," he said. "While we're arguing policy that doesn't matter to most people's lives, the shutdown does affect people's lives."
Even though Yarmuth said Republicans don't appear willing to compromise, and Trump is unpredictable, he believes the end could be in sight.
"In my opinion, it will be resolved by the time the next paychecks would go out, which I believe is the 11th of January," he said. "The Democratic House will act on Jan. 3."
Yarmuth believes that once Democrats gain control of the House, they'll be able to find support from enough Republicans to override a presidential veto, if necessary. He also believes furloughed workers will receive backpay after the shutdown ends.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.