LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just one day after announcing this will be his final term, Congressman John Yarmuth was back in Louisville on Wednesday talking about his decision to step away.
Yarmuth, a Louisville Democrat representing Kentucky's 3rd District, has served Congress since 2007. He's the only Democrat in the state's federal delegation, currently the chair of the powerful House Budget Committee.
With 15 months to finish out his time in Washington, he said the decision is strictly personal and largely due to wanting more control over his time. Yarmuth said he is in "excellent health" but noted that he will be 75 when his current terms ends and wants to spend more of his time with his family in Louisville, including his young grandson.
So far, Kentucky Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey and Rep. Attica Scott have said they'll run for the spot.
"First of all, I want to make sure our candidate is someone who can win," Yarmuth said. "I don't want to lose the seat. I'd feel personally responsible if we lose the seat."
Yarmuth said he feels his legacy will be the American Rescue Plan.
