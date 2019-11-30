NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The cold, rainy weather outside Northside Christian Church Saturday afternoon was a fitting metaphor for the sorrow that filled the auditorium inside.
There, family members, friends, and acquaintances shared memories of 32-year-old Andrew Davis: a father of two, a devoted husband, an adventurous soul, a frugal spender and an extraordinary pilot who died one year ago.
"Andrew, you have fought the good fight, you have finished the race, and you have kept your faith," said Davis' father, Tony, during the ceremony.
Davis was the pilot aboard the private jet that crashed near Memphis, Indiana, last year. Davis was killed, along with Sandra Johnson, a marketing executive, and Wayne Estopinal, an esteemed architect and the founder of Louisville City FC.
During the Saturday vigil, dozens showed up to remember the 32-year-old and comfort family members like his sister, Sarah Barlowe.
"People ask my family, 'How are you making it? How are you living through this awful, awful tragedy?' The answer is Jesus. Only Jesus," an emotional Barlowe told the crowd. "The loss our family has felt is beyond devastating. Honestly, it's crippling most of the time."
Erica Davis, his widow, was emotional as she remembered her husband.
"I always said to Andrew that I could not live without him -- that I would rather lose my life than for him to not be here with me. Yet here I am," she said through tears. "There was never a moment where I looked into his eyes and didn't see Christ in them."
The remembrance ceremony was cathartic to Davis' widow and sister, since neither had the strength to speak at his funeral.
"I believe that there is joy in grief, hope in grief, and peace in grief," said Erica.
Meanwhile, federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are still determining what caused the crash as the family grieves.
Family members say they'll soon scatter Davis' ashes from an airplane, as Davis would have wanted.
