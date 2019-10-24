LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has now been one year since two people were shot and killed at a Jeffersontown Kroger in what authorities are calling a hate crime.
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, marked the anniversary of the day when police say Gregory Bush Sr. tried -- and failed -- to enter the predominantly black First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown. Police say he then went to the Kroger at 9080 Taylorsville Road and shot and 69-year-old Maurice Stallard and 67-year-old Vicki Lee Jones, both of whom were black. Bush is white.
Police say Bush shot Stallard inside the store, then went outside and shot Jones.
At the time, several witnesses spoke afterward of their disbelief as the shootings unfolded.
"I was in the vitamin aisle, and ... who we believe to be the shooter, walked right by me." said Andrew Butler, who said she witnessed the shooting. "And just 3-5 seconds later, you heard a series of gunshots from that aisle."
At least twice, records show, Bush was hospitalized over concerns for his mental health, including once after a suicide attempt in 2000. His former wife later claimed he had been diagnosed as "paranoid" and given medication that he stopped taking.
A July report from the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center ruled Bush competent to stand trial. However, the judge in the case will rule on Bush's competency at a hearing set for Oct. 31 with KCPC staff and other witnesses.
Bush is facing state and federal charges, as well as civil lawsuits for the murders.
Prosecutors believe he targeted the victims because of the color of their skin, and are considering the death penalty.
