LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old junior at Shelby County High School died in a car crash Thursday evening.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place just before 6 p.m. Thursday, when a driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a fence on Hempridge Road, south of Frankfort Road in Shelby County
Shelby County Coroner Jeff Ivers says that driver, 17-year-old Steven Blake Palmer, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was hurt.
Ivers says Palmer was a junior at Shelby County High School who played on the school's baseball team.
He says grief counselors were on-hand at the school on Friday, as well as at Collins High School, where he says Palmer was also well known.
On Friday morning, Shelby County High School's athletics department posted a tweet mourning Palmer's loss.
"The Rocket Family mourns the loss of Junior Baseball Player, Blake Palmer," the tweet stated. We ask that you join us in prayer this morning, and the days ahead lifting his parents, his family, the Rocket Baseball Team, the Shelby County High School student and staff, and our community."
