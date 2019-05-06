LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- La Grange Police say a teen is dead after a shooting that happened Sunday.
According to a news release, officers went to the 1000 block of Christopher Lane around 4:50 p.m. on a call that someone had been shot.
Officers found a 14-year-old male in an apartment with a gunshot wound. The coroner pronounced the teen dead at the scene.
The boy's death remains under investigation. His name has not been released. Police say no further information will be released at the present time.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call La Grange Police at 502-222-0111 or 502-225-0444. Callers can also contact the department's tip line at 502-873-8945.
