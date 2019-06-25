LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old is boy is recovering after he fell several feet off a cliff in Indiana.
Indiana DNR Law Enforcement officials say the teen fell between 50 and 60 feet off a cliff near Messmore Cliffs in the Hoosier National Forest on Monday night.
Indiana Conservation Officers found the teen sometime after midnight.
Authorities say the boy was hypothermic, had broken bones and head trauma.
He was airlifted to a Louisville hospital for treatment.
