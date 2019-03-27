LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they have arrested a 15-year-old boy who shot another teenager to death on Saturday.
Police say it happened outside a strip mall on Cane Run Road, just off of I-264. Shively Police Lt. Col Josh Myers said a party attended by about 50 teens was breaking up, and many of the teens were in the parking lot waiting for rides.
According to Myers, the suspect stole the victim's cell phone, and a fight ensued. That's when the suspect got a gun and shot the 17-year-old victim in the chest. He died at the scene.
Myers would not elaborate on the evidence that led police to the teen suspect, but he did say the teen was arrested late on Tuesday and charged with murder, robbery and wanton endangerment. Due to the suspect's age, he is not being identified, but police say they are working with the County Attorney's Office and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in the hopes that the boy will be tried as an adult.
Myers said police are checking into the event that was taking place at the strip mall, to ensure that all the proper contracts and business licenses were in place.
"There is no indication of any alcohol use at that party," Myers said. "That doesn't mean there wasn't any."
The shooting should be a wake-up call for parents, according to Myers.
"Tragedies of this nature are happening all-too-often,” Myers said, emphasizing that youth need to be taught how to handle conflict without resulting to violence – especially gun violence.
“The message to the parents: We're not recommending that you keep your children locked in their homes. Kids need to be able to go out and do what kids do," Myers said. But he added that parents need to keep track of what their kids are doing -- and whether or not they are being supervised by adults.
"Know where your kids are," he said. "Know who they’re with."
