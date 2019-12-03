RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Radcliff are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead outside a Walmart.
Police were called to Walmart on North Wilson Road off Dixie Highway just after 10 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers said they found a man's body in a vehicle outside the store. The name of the victim has not been released.
Police Chief Jeff Cross said Kendall Lincoln, , was arrested around 3:30 p.m. and charged with murder and first-degree robbery. Cross believes the victim and Lincoln knew each other, and this was not a random act.
Tammy Buckman, who lives in Radcliff, said she's concerned. She moved to Radcliff from Louisville in part to escape the crime.
"It really shocked me," Buckman said. "I'm (at Walmart) every day almost, so it's scary, a little ... when you have kids and stuff, and you're running around this area all the time."
Police said this type of crime is unusual. This is only the second homicide investigation in Radcliff this year. The city's yearly average is just one.
"You don't have those problems," Buckman said. "It's easy. You can walk in the park or anything. You don't have to worry about anything."
