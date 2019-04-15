LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old student at Fordham University died Sunday after she accidentally fell from the landmark bell tower on the school's campus, according to a report from Fox News.
The New York Post reported that, Sydney Monfries, a senior at the school, was climbing on the tower at 3 a.m. to snap images of the New York City skyline. That's when she fell through an opening on the first landing of the tower, plummeted 40 feet and hit her head.
Her condition had been listed as critical at a hospital in the Bronx not far from the Fordham campus, but on Sunday evening, the university's president announced her death in an e-mail to students.
"Our hearts go out to Sydney's parents, and her family and friends," wrote Rev. Joseph M. McShane, in a statement. "Theirs is an unimaginable loss, and we share their grief. There are no words sufficient to describe the loss of someone so young and full of promise -- and mere weeks from graduation. Fordham will confer a bachelor's degree upon Sydney posthumously, which we will present to her parents at the appropriate time."
Students said climbing the tower, touching the bell and taking photos of the sweeping views were part of a senior-year "rite of passage," according to the paper.
"I heard they were getting a better view of the city," a senior told the paper. "I think they were posting on Instagram when it happened."
Fordham parents reacted quickly to the news.
Freshman Grayson Brown, 19, told the Post his mother sent him a text Sunday that said, "stay out of the bell tower!"
Recently, a visitor to the Grand Canyon fell to his death while taking a photo from a dangerous perch, according to reports.
Two months ago, it was reported that a Texas teen was lucky to be alive after surviving a fall in November from the top of a bridge he had climbed to take a selfie.
Last October, a new study by researchers in India found that more than 250 people worldwide have died while taking selfies in the last six years, The Washington Post reported.
Some of those deaths were due to falls from heights.
