LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indianapolis are looking for two men authorities say stole a car with a 4-year-old child inside.
According to Fox 59, it happened Wednesday shortly before 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store.
Fox 59's report says two men stole a 2008 block Dodge Avenger, with the child inside. The men then dropped the child off at a nearby church before fleeing.
Police are continuing to look for the car, which has a donut tire on the right front side.
If you see the car or have any information about the incident, you're asked to call police.
