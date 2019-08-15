LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a missing 13-year-old Shepherdsville girl has been found.
According to the Shepherdsville Police Department, Haley Moody was found "in West Virginia, and is safe."
Haley had been missing since Wednesday morning when she was last seen walking in the Dogwood Run subdivision. In a news release, police say she had left a note that led investigators to believe she was "considering self-harm."
Police thanked the public for shared the case on social media and provided information.
