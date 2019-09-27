LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members say a 2-year-old girl who was grazed by a stray bullet Thursday night is recovering after undergoing surgery.
The girl is currently at Norton Children's Hospital.
Shattered windows and bullet holes were visible in two houses on Rowan Street Friday afternoon, after Louisville Metro Police say someone opened fire at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Neighbors say they heard a group of people arguing outside before the gun went off.
A family member of the girl says her mother went to close their house door for safety. The girl followed behind her mother, and that's when one of the shots went through the door and grazed the toddler.
These are the bullet holes left behind in the door from where a 2yo was grazed by a stray bullet last night. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Cjl5GieCnj— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) September 27, 2019
Several bullet holes were left behind on their house and windows were shot out of their neighbor's house.
Christopher 2X, executive director of Game Changers and a community activist, says stray bullets are flying in neighborhoods far too often.
"With that uptick in shootings like that, unfortunately, children become the causalities, whether they're hit by a bullet or not," he said. "And at the end of the day, you feel helpless."
The girl who was hit is expected to survive.
As for the investigation, police are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
