LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was grazed by a stray bullet during a shooting outside her home in Portland.
The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Rowan Street around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Police believe shots were fired outside the child's home on Rowan Street by an unknown person, or persons, when a stray bullet entered the home, grazing the child.
Heavy @LMPD presence on Rowan St. near Portland where a juvenile was shot. Neighbors heard two bursts of gunfire. Just told injuries are non-life threatening. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/uCN3FabAyA— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) September 27, 2019
Neighbors describe victim’s age as very young. They tell me @LMPD has been searching through nearby backyards and alleys. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/frzK7bmrgx— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) September 27, 2019
Update from @LMPD: “Preliminary reports indicate shots were fired outside by an unknown person or persons when a stray round entered a residence and grazed a two year old female juvenile.” @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/rVwqYJvDRk— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) September 27, 2019
She was transported to Norton Children's Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, which police say are considered non-life threatening.
Police say no one else inside the home was injured. No suspects have been arrested or identified in the case. LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
No other details were immediately available.
