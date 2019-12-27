LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and WXIN) -- Maddox O’Conner, 8, of Fishers, Indiana, said he already knows his purpose in life: helping the homeless.
Maddox had a revelation 2½ years ago as he was leaving an appointment at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis. He has mitochondrial disease and muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder that progressively weakens muscles.
Madoxx’s mother, Shawn O'Connor, said they saw a homeless man holding a sign. She said that ignited a passion in Maddox, and the boy gave his lunch to the homeless man.
"God had this plan for Maddox," O'Connor said. "It was bigger than his disease. It was bigger than muscular dystrophy. It was bigger than anything we could ever imagine for him."
The next visit, Maddox was prepared. He packed a sandwich, fruit snacks and a drink for his new friend, according to a story by WXIN in Indianapolis.
Maddox quickly realized there were more people in need than just one. So, his mother said, he began asking for donations from neighbors and his church. Quickly, people responded to his request. O'Connor said he and her son have received donations for his "blessing bags" from states near and far after a social media post.
"He put up the Maddox's Mission page and it just kind of starting spreading the word and people just started donating from everywhere," O'Connor said.
Now, their living room is stocked with donations, and the boy said he has a simple mission for his friends.
"I want them to feel happy and joyful," he said.
His mother said that Maddox wants the gifts to represent more than possessions.
"He wants them to know that even after the food is gone, and the clothes are worn, that somebody cares about them, that somebody loves them, that Maddox is always thinking about them and praying for them," she said.
Maddox is preparing for more giveaways in March.
