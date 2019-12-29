LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 5-year-old boy is dead after a dirt bike crash in Columbus, Indiana.
Indiana Conservation Officers said the crash happened on Saturday about 10 miles away from Columbus. Officials say the child was trying to bike up an incline, lost control and crashed into a tree. The boy was unresponsive and was taken to a nearby children's hospital where he died.
The boy was wearing a helmet and safety equipment at the time of the crash.
