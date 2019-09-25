LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 70-year-old Indiana man has been accused of sexually abusing and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.
According to a report from Fox 59, 70-year-old David E. Killian, Sr. is charged with three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 4 felony.
Police say their investigation began on Aug. 10, 2017.
According to probable cause documents obtained by Fox 59, the teen told her dad that Killian touched her inappropriately. A CPS case worker spoke with the teen, and she revealed Killian had been touching her inappropriately for months.
She said the sexual encounters started in March 2017, when Killian touched her inappropriately and forced her to have sex with him. She says she told him no, but he would swear at her and call her vulgar names. She told the case worker she felt very scared and uncomfortable around him.
Court documents say police found out the teen was 7-1/2 months pregnant in Dec. 2017. Investigators collected a DNA swab from Killian after the baby was born. They sent the DNA samples to an Indiana State Police lab for testing, and it was determined there is a 99.9999 percent probability Killian is the father.
Killian was arrested July 26, 2018. His jury trial began on Sept. 24, 2019, and was expected to conclude on Sept. 25.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.