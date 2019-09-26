LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has convicted a 70-year-old Indiana man of sexually abusing and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.
According to a report by Fox 59, the jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before finding David E. Killian, Sr. guilty of all three felony counts of sexual misconduct.
Police began investigating the case on Aug. 10, 2017.
According to probable cause documents obtained by Fox 59, the victim told her dad that Killian touched her inappropriately. A case worker with Child Protective Services spoke with the survivor, and she revealed Killian had been touching her inappropriately for months.
She said the sexual encounters started in March 2017. Killian touched her inappropriately and forced her to have sex with him. She says she told him no, but he would swear at her and call her vulgar names. She told the case worker she felt very scared and uncomfortable around him.
Court documents say police found out the victim was 7-1/2 months pregnant in Dec. 2017. Investigators collected a DNA swab from Killiam, after the baby was born. They sent the DNA samples to an Indiana State Police lab for testing, and it was determined that there is a 99.9999 percent probability that Killian is the father.
Killian was arrested on July 26, 2018.
His two-day trial began on Sept. 24. The jury heard testimony from the victim during the trial.
Killian's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.
