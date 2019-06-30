LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indianapolis 11-year-old is recovering after being accidentally shot by a neighbor who was just trying to help.
Indianapolis Metro Police officers were pulling over a vehicle when they said a person got out and ran through a neighborhood and inside a home.
A nearby neighbor saw the person run out of the house and thought they were robbing the home. The neighbor then got a gun and began shooting at the suspect, but the bullet went into a home across the street and hit the little girl.
Now, police are warning gun owners to be cautious.
"I would say you just have to be careful, make sure that you aim right, pay attention at what's behind the thing that you're shooting at," said Capt. Dulin Nelson, a public information officer for Indianapolis Metro Police. "You just have to be careful."
