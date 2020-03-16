LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 34-year-old Jefferson County woman is the latest to test positive for COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday evening.
That brings the total number of novel coronavirus cases in Kentucky to 22.
- Bourbon County
- 66-year-old man
- Clark County
- 49-year-old man
- Fayette County
- 40-year-old woman
- 46-year-old man
- 31-year-old woman
- 47-year-old man
- 31-year-old man
- Harrison County
- 27-year-old woman
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old man
- 54-year-old woman
- 60-year-old man
- 51-year-old man
- Jefferson County
- 69-year-old man
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old woman
- 80-year-old woman
- 73-year-old woman
- 34-year-old woman
- Unidentified positive case
- Montgomery County
- 56-year-old man
- Nelson County
- 53-year-old man
Beshear also said that Kentuckians need to prepare themselves for additional cases. The governor had said early Monday that a 66-year-old man from Bourbon County had become Kentucky's first coronavirus-related death.
The governor also said that despite the "major disruptions" to their lives and the economy, Kentuckians needed to take care of themselves and one another.
The governor showed a photo of his treadmill as he was running and watching ESPN and said all Kentuckians must find ways to care of themselves.
"Take a walk," Beshear said. "Play with your dog."
"Do not let this overwhelm you," he warned.
Beshear also said that people must stop hoarding toilet paper, baby formula and other items as part of Kentuckians' "duties to each other."
And, he said, especially in tough times like these, people should engage in positive behavior and share what they're doing and what they see others doing by using the hashtags #TeamKentucky and #TogetherKy.
This story will be updated.
