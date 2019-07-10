LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal accident involving an off-road vehicle in Crawford County, Ind., claimed the life of an 80-year-old Jeffersonville man.
Indiana Conservation Officers said George E. Williams, 80, was driving a Bush Hog 440 side-by-side style off-road vehicle eastbound on Kaiser Road near Eckerty, Ind., at 11 a.m. Tuesday when he attempted to cross State Route 64.
According to a news release, Williams pulled his vehicle out in front of a northbound Dodge Caravan driven by Lawrence Gale Basham, 77, of Tell City, Ind.
The two vehicles collided, and officers said Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
Basham was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital to be treated for leg pain.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.