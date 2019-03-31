30-year-old Kentucky man fires shots at vehicle amid road rage incident, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A road rage incident ended with shots fired and a Kentucky man behind bars.
It happened in earlier this month in Taylorsville.
Police say 30-year-old Kevin Bewley got into a road rage incident on Little Mount Road near Spencer County High School. Police say the situation escalated, and Bewley pulled out a gun and fired shots at the other vehicle.
He was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and carrying a concealed weapon.
