LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she threw her baby in a trash bag, and the child died.
Police in Clay County say the newborn's body was discovered early Tuesday morning. Officials say the baby was only hours old.
Amber Bowling, 21, told investigators she gave birth Sunday, put the baby in a bag and threw the infant over the upstairs banister of her apartment complex. An autopsy showed the infant had cranial bleeding and fractured ribs.
Bowling is charged with murder.
