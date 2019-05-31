LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 24-year-old man who died in a single vehicle crash in southwest Jefferson County Thursday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County coroner's office, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Azazel Joseph Routt Conley. Officers found Conley after responding to reports of a crash at Lower River Road near Watson Lane.
Police said Conley was headed south when he lost control in a curve and hit a utility pole. He had to be extricated from the car and died at the scene.
Both directions of Watson Lane were closed for several hours after the crash.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.