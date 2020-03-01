LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A 3-year-old Louisville child is being treated for gunshot wounds after police said a gun was accidentally fired Sunday morning.
Police responded to St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital around 11 a.m. Sunday on reports of a 3-year-old who was brought in with gunshot wounds to the hand and foot, according to a news release.
"Upon further investigation it appears that the child was injured as a result of an accidental discharge," a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said.
The incident occurred in the 1500 block of South 9th Street, police said.
The child's injuries are not life threatening, police said. LMPD's Major Crimes Unit will continue to investigate.
