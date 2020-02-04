LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For any 10-year-old, a new bike would be exciting. For Hilary Patel, it's life-changing.
Hilary's physical therapist said she experiences seizures and has limited mobility. The fifth-grader has been a student at Churchill Park, a haven for kids with special needs, for the last seven years.
"This place is everything," Javnika Patel, Hilary's mother, said of Churchill Park. "It's a blessing for children with special needs."
Hilary isn't able to stand on her own, so finding creative ways to keep her mobile is a big goal. Louisville's Kiwanis Club stepped up, providing the funds for a brand new tricycle. It will allow Hilary's teachers and parents to push the pedals and steer for her, but she'll still be getting the movement she needs.
"It's a big deal for her family and for her to be able to experience things in that way," said Nikki Williams, a physical therapist with Jefferson County Public Schools who has worked with Hilary for the last five years. "On this bike, Hilary will have motion in her legs and her arms that she wouldn't normally show for us."
The new wheels are custom to fit Hilary's needs. Everything from a headrest, hand grips, seat belt, straps for her feet — even a license plate with her name — is all there.
"We are so grateful," Patel said.
Mark Garman, a member of Louisville's Kiwanis Club, was at the school Tuesday morning when the bike was presented to Hilary and her family.
"Even if we can serve one child in one school, then it's well worth the effort and the money spent," Garman said.
In addition to the physical benefits, Hilary's parents and physical therapist said they're most excited about the social aspect this new ride will add to her life.
"She's able to experience the world in a different way," Williams said. "The bike is not scary. The wheelchair can be kind of scary."
"Anywhere we can take her, she can be a part of the community," Patel said.
