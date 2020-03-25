LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 75-year-old Louisville man has died of the novel coronavirus, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday.
He will be at least the fifth death connected to the coronavirus in Kentucky.
The man had underlying health issues, Fischer said during his daily briefing on Louisville's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As we know, when COVID-19 strikes on top of that, it can be very difficult, so our heart goes out to family and their friends," Fischer said, calling the latest fatality "a reminder for all of us of how real this threat is."
"COVID-19 is leaving a lot of family suffering right now, both from illness and then unfortunately when a passing like this takes place," he said.
The mayor said three of Louisville's 35 COVID-19 patients have since recovered and are showing no symptoms of the virus.
He also announced that five Louisville firefighters have gone into self-quarantine after one of their fellow firefighters tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Fischer said they were in close contact with the infected individual.
He declined to provide additional details on the firefighter who tested positive for the coronavirus, only saying he does not reside in Jefferson County and that he is resting and already feels better."
This report will be updated.
