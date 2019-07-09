LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 39-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Saturday in Old Louisville.
Victor Sarver Jr. was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital just before 2 p.m., the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.
Sarver was found shot in the 1300 block of South Third Street.
No suspects have been arrested, and LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
