LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 41-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a shooting Tuesday night in west Louisville.
Gary Sallee Jr. died of a gunshot wound at Broadway and 19th Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.
Cedell Harraway, 20, was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the shooting. According to an arrest report, officers were able to view surveillance video that showed Sallee in an argument with a "tall thin black male wearing a t-shirt with a design on the chest, long pants and dark colored shoes."
During the fight, police say Sallee hit Harraway with his cane. That's when, police say, Harraway pulled a gun and shot Sallee several times.
Hours later, just after 10:30 p.m., police were called to a home near the intersection of North 28th and St. Xavier Streets after a woman said her foster son had been "jumped." She said he had a cut on his face and was "hard to understand." Police say the woman's foster son is Harraway.
Harraway was allegedly "very evasive" with officers when asked about his assault. He was taken to University Hospital. Police say they found bloody clothing, black shoes and a handgun. The handgun matched the caliber of shell casings found at the scene of the shooting earlier in the evening.
Harraway was arrested and charged with murder just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. He is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
