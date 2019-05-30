LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Wednesday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Wesley E. Holt, Sr.
A MetroSafe supervisor says the shooting was reported shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, near the intersection of North 26 Street and Crop Street.
When officers arrived, they found Holt with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Holt was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where he died at 12:34 p.m. according to the coroner's office.
Holt's cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's office.
Police are still looking for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.