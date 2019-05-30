LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Shooting scene on Crop Street in Portland on May 29, 2019.

Shooting scene on Crop Street in Portland on May 29, 2019.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Wesley E. Holt, Sr.

A MetroSafe supervisor says the shooting was reported shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, near the intersection of North 26 Street and Crop Street.

When officers arrived, they found Holt with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Holt was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where he died at 12:34 p.m. according to the coroner's office.

Shooting scene on Crop Street in Portland on May 29, 2019.

Shooting scene on Crop Street in Portland on May 29, 2019.

Holt's cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's office.

Police are still looking for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous. 

Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags