LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old student at Scottsburg High School was arrested Monday after Indiana State Police said he called in a bomb threat to the school.
Scottsburg High School officials were alerted to the threat around 9:45 a.m. Monday when a student received a text message saying a bomb was in a school locker, according to a news release from ISP.
The building was evacuated, and the police were called. Officers searched the building, and bomb-sniffing dogs were brought inside.
After the building was cleared, police deemed the threat to be a hoax.
ISP Det. Matt Busick, working with Scottsburg school resource officers, tracked down the text message through a "texting app which is sometimes used in an attempt to disguise the sender," ISP said. Busick connected the text to a 15-year-old student at Scottsburg High School, who was then question and arrested.
He or she is charged with felony intimidation and is being held at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.
