27-year-old victim identified from fatal shooting in west Louisville on New Year's Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in west Louisville.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Kentrell Morris died of multiple gunshot wounds around 3:15 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Kentucky Street outside Cole's Place in the Parkland neighborhood.
Cole's Place was hosting a New Year's Eve Ball Drop Party that was scheduled to end at 4 a.m., according to its Facebook page. Investigators have not said whether the shooting had anything to do with that party. Cole's Place has a long history of shootings and violence. In November, Cole's Place owner John Cole said he would turn in his liquor license and shut down the nightclub aspect of the venue. Cole did say he would open the space for community events.
