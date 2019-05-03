LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a 2-year-old who died Thursday afternoon after he was attacked by a dog.
Authorities say that toddler has been identified as 2-year-old Isaiah Geiling. According to the coroner's office, he died just after 1:15 p.m. at Norton Children's Hospital. His cause of death is listed as "blunt force injuries."
According to Louisville Metro Police Officer Lamont Washington, officers were sent to Grand Avenue, near South 38th Street, around 12 p.m. Thursday after someone reported that a child had been bitten by a dog.
When officers arrived, they found Isaiah and began performing CPR.
The boy was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital, with LMPD shutting down streets in order to aid the transport.
Isaiah died as a result of his injuries.
Neighbors initially jumped into action in an attempt to help. Shelby Chadwell lives next door and said a woman ran up and started pounding on his door Thursday morning. She was begging for help for the little boy in the house.
Chadwell and his cousin ran into the house and found the dog on top of Isaiah.
"It was a ferocious dog," Chadwell said. "And we had to get the dog out of the room. So my cousin used sticks and bashed them together and scared the dog away. And we put the dresser in the hallway to block the dog off and get out of there."
Chadwell had a difficult time retelling how it happened and said seeing the little boy was devastating.
"He was barely breathing on the floor, a lot of blood, face down," he said. "It was the worst. It's not something I want to relive."
Lt. Emily McKinley said homicide detectives are required to investigate all deaths. For this case, they will investigate if anyone needs to be charged or if this was a tragic accident. She said it is still not clear what might have triggered the dog, and she said it is still not clear how many times the dog bit the child.
McKinley said it was a difficult and upsetting scene for everyone involved, including the family, EMS workers, firefighters, neighbors and police.
"I know a lot of people are pretty shook up having to go through that and experience that, including our officers," she said. "I know several of our officers performed CPR on the child."
A neighbor, who did not want to go on camera or provide a name, said that this is not the first time that dog has triggered safety concerns. The neighbor said the dog is aggressive and has jumped his fence before trying to get into other yards.
It will be up to the Commonwealth's Attorney Office to file any charges in the future.
Louisville Metro Animal Services will quarantine the dog for 10 days, according to city ordinance. LMAS Spokeswoman Teeya Barnes wrote in an email that the policy then requires the animal to be evaluated and its background to be reviewed. Barnes said the animal will be put down immediately following the 10-day quarantine if it is declared a "potential dangerous animal."
