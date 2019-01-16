CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A wheel flew off the driver's side of a pickup truck on I-65 in Clark County on Wednesday, careening across the concrete median and into the truck being driven by 18-year-old Olivia Kustes, killing her.
It happened around 12:50 p.m. on I-65 near Eastern Boulevard. After being hit by the airborne tire, Kustes' truck continued northbound and into the emergency lane. A commercial truck driver Alvin Logan, noticed it wasn't stopping and drifted in front of Kustes' truck, slowly stopping it.
The right two lanes of I-65 North were shut down for several hours following the crash.
