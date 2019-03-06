LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 37-year-old woman died Monday night after being hit by a car on the exit ramp from the Watterson Expressway to Taylor Boulevard.
Michelle Chowdhury died of multiple blunt force injuries, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.
LMPD said the driver of the car that hit Chowdhury left the scene. and hasn't yet been caught.
Anyone with information in the hit-and-run case is asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.