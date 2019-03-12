LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 59-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal pedestrian crash Monday night on Fern Valley Road.
Sandra Sandlin was pronounced at the scene at 8:52 p.m. Monda night, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.
Sandlin died of multiple blunt force trauma, and her death was ruled an accident.
LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Monday night it appeared Sandlin was standing in the middle of Fern Valley Road when she was hit.
No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.
