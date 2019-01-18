LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old woman killed in a crash on I-65 North near the Eastern Blvd. exit Wednesday was a United States Marine.
Lance Cpl. Olivia Kustes, from Rineyville, Kentucky, died Wednesday after Indiana State Police say the rear diver's side wheel came off a southbound pickup, and crossed over a median wall into the northbound lanes, where it struck Kustes' truck.
Police say a commercial vehicle driver, 45-year-old Alvin Logan of Chicago, maneuvered his semitrailer in front of Kustes' truck to slowly bring it to a stop.
A post on the Louisville Marines Facebook page said Kustes loved animals, and was home as part of the Marine Corps Recruiters Assistance program.
The post had hundreds of comments and more than 800 shares by Friday morning.
