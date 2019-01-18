Olivia Kustes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old woman killed in a crash on I-65 North near the Eastern Blvd. exit Wednesday was a United States Marine.

Lance Cpl. Olivia Kustes, from Rineyville, Kentucky, died Wednesday after Indiana State Police say the rear diver's side wheel came off a southbound pickup, and crossed over a median wall into the northbound lanes, where it struck Kustes' truck.

Police say a commercial vehicle driver, 45-year-old Alvin Logan of Chicago, maneuvered his semitrailer in front of Kustes' truck to slowly bring it to a stop.

A post on the Louisville Marines Facebook page said Kustes loved animals, and was home as part of the Marine Corps Recruiters Assistance program.

